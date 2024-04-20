GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Nalin Prabhat appointed D-G of National Security Guard

Mr. Prabhat is a 1992 batch IPS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre

April 20, 2024 03:40 am | Updated 03:40 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Nalin Prabhat has been appointed as the Director-General of National Security Guard (NSG), the country’s counter-terrorism and counter-hijack force.

Mr. Prabhat is a 1992 batch IPS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre. He is currently posted as Additional Director-General, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu and Kashmir. 

According to an order by Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the appointments committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as the chief of NSG till the date of his superannuation, August 31, 2028.

Additionally, the committee has also approved the appointment of Sapna Tewari as the Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau (IB). Ms. Tewari, a 1992 batch IPS officer of Odisha cadre, is currently working as Additional Director in the IB.

According to the DoPT order, she has been appointed as the Special Director in IB for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of charge or up to the date of her superannuation, April 30, 2026.

