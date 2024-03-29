GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nagaland group rejects appeal to not boycott Lok Sabha election

The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation is steadfast on its demand for the creation of Frontier Nagaland Territory

March 29, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Guwahati

The Hindu Bureau
S. Phangnon Konyak, the Nagaland’s lone Rajya Sabha member, was present at the meeting of the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation in Tuensang. Photo: india.gov.in

The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO), demanding a separate administration for six districts of Nagaland, has rejected an appeal by a legislators’ union to not boycott the Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

Nagaland has one Lok Sabha constituency.

At a coordination meeting in Tuensang on March 28, the ENPO upheld its February 23 decision to boycott the parliamentary polls in protest against the Centre’s failure to create the Frontier Nagaland Territory. The Eastern Nagaland Legislators’ Union had asked the organisation to reconsider its decision.

The union has 20 MLAs representing as many Assembly constituencies covering eastern Nagaland comprising the Kiphire, Longleng, Mon, Noklak, Shamator, and Tuensang districts. S. Phangnon Konyak, the State’s lone Rajya Sabha member was present at the meeting.

“We have not wavered from our decision to not participate in the Lok Sabha polls,” ENPO president, R. Tsapikiu Sangtam said, adding the state of ‘public emergency’ in the eastern part of Nagaland will continue.

