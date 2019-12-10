Nagaland extends Inner Line Permit to Dimapur

Even as the Lok Sabha debated the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, on Monday, the Nagaland government extended the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system to Dimapur, the commercial hub of the State. The decision makes it mandatory for “every non-indigenous person” who entered the district after November 21, 1979, to obtain an ILP within 90 days.

The notification said non-indigenous persons living in Dimapur prior to November 21, 1979, would have to produce documents as evidence to get a certificate from the Deputy Commissioner for exemption from the permit system.

Except Dimapur, the ILP has been applicable to the rest of Nagaland. Known as “mini India”, Dimapur district has a mixed population.

Exempt from CAB

Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, protected by the ILP requirement, have been exempted from the provisions of the CAB along with the whole of Meghalaya, Mizoram and the tribal areas of Tripura and Assam as covered in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Residents of other States have to mandatorily obtain an ILP to visit the protected States under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873. The States also give long-term ILPs for work and stay.

On Monday, Home Minister Amit Shah told the Lok Sabha that Manipur would be brought under the ILP system, exempting it from provisions of the CAB. Except non-tribal areas in Assam and Tripura, the entire northeast has been exempted from the CAB.

This means that undocumented migrants from the six non-Muslim communities, who will become Indian citizens as per the proposed amendment, will not be able to take up jobs, open businesses or settle in these areas and will require a permit to enter these States.

There have been protests across the northeastern States against the Bill that nullifies the 1985 Assam Accord, which called for detection and deportation of anyone who entered the State after March 24, 1971. The Bill makes the Accord redundant as it is likely to benefit non-Muslims among the over 19 lakh people excluded from the National Register of Citizens.

Apprehending violent protests against the Bill, Centre last week pulled out 50 companies (5,000 personnel) of Central Armed Police Forced personnel from the Kashmir Valley and rushed them to the Northeast States.

After an over five hour long debate, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha, with 311 members favouring it and 80 voting against it. Rajya Sabha is scheduled to debate the Bill on Wednesday. The Bill is likely to be passed in the Upper House with the BJP expected to manage a simple majority after the Biju Janta Dal and the AIADMK decided to vote in favour of the legislation.