Naga body hurt by Shah’s statement in Parliament

Home Minister’s account of Dec. 4 killings ‘misleading, indigestible and false’, says Konyak Union

The Konyak Union, the apex body of the dominant Konyak tribe in Nagaland’s Mon district has said Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement in Parliament on the December 4 killings was “misleading, indigestible and false”.

In a statement issued late Tuesday evening, the union said Mr. Shah’s remarks in Parliament on December 6 were “purely from the Indian military point of view”. The union and its frontal organisations were anguished and hurt by the statement, it added.

“The innocent civilians, who were returning to their village from…Tiru coal mine were directly ambushed without any questions asked, not as the Hon’ble Minister stated in the Parliament,” the union said.

It urged the Centre to probe the killing of 14 civilians at Mon’s Oting village with facts and evidence, and not rely on “distorted and twisted” information and accounts made by “some officials yearning for promotions or other national awards”.