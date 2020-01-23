N. Ram selected for national media award

N. Ram, chairman of The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, has been selected as the outstanding mediaperson in a national award instituted by Kerala Media Academy.

The award carrying a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, citation and sculpture was announced as part of the academy’s 40th anniversary celebration.

The award was instituted for fearless and brilliant journalistic work at a national level, said academy chairman R.S. Babu. It will be presented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in March at a media conference.

Mr. Ram was selected after reviewing 40 years of his contributions in the field, according to jury members.

Former Education and Culture Minister M.A. Baby, senior journalist Thomas Jacob, Public Education Secretary A. Shajahan, media critic Sebastian Paul, Asianet Editor M.G. Radhakrishnan and Planning Board member Mridul Eappen comprised the jury.

Mr. Ram’s contribution in bringing out corruption in various government deals involving the Bofors guns, Rafale aircraft and his commitment for the independence of the media were highly noteworthy, the jury stated.

The award was announced at a press meet by the academy. Secretary of the academy Chandrahasan Vaduthala participated.