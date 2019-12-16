Must be wary of jihadists, Maoists, separatists getting into student activism: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that citizens should be wary of jihadists, Maoists and separatists getting into student activism.
Ms. Sitharaman, however, said that she was not aware of the events at New Delhi’s Jamia Milia Islamia University over the weekend.
Hitting out at the Congress, the student-activist turned politician said whipping up people’s emotions on issues like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) only shows the opposition party’s frustration.
She also said that activism per se is not new to universities and attributed the same to idealism that guides a student because of his/her age.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.