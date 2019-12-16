National

Must be wary of jihadists, Maoists, separatists getting into student activism: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.   | Photo Credit: File

more-in

She said that she is not aware of events at Jamia Milia Islamia University in New Delhi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that citizens should be wary of jihadists, Maoists and separatists getting into student activism.

Ms. Sitharaman, however, said that she was not aware of the events at New Delhi’s Jamia Milia Islamia University over the weekend.

Hitting out at the Congress, the student-activist turned politician said whipping up people’s emotions on issues like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) only shows the opposition party’s frustration.

She also said that activism per se is not new to universities and attributed the same to idealism that guides a student because of his/her age.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 16, 2019 2:04:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/must-be-wary-of-jihadists-maoists-separatists-getting-into-student-activism-fm-nirmala-sitharaman/article30318866.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY