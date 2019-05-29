Muslims want Modi to walk the talk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new catchphrase Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Vishwas has found a resonance in the Muslim community in western Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP emerged victorious in a stiff competition with the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance.

While speaking to a cross section of people from the community, it emerged that they want the Prime Minister to walk the talk this time. They complain that what he stands for should have reflected in the choice of party candidates as well in the just concluded Lok Sabha election.

‘Start with party’

“I am glad that he has woken up to the concerns of minorities. He has to translate his words into action, otherwise it will end up becoming yet another jumla (gimmick). By action, I mean legal action against those who spread hatred among communities,” said Jaan Mohammed, younger brother of Mohammed Akhlaq who was lynched by a mob in Bishara village of Dadri in 2015 for allegedly storing beef in his refrigerator. He said the PM and BJP president Amit Shah could start from their own party by taking appropriate action against terror-accused Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur and Sultanpur MP Maneka Gandhi — who said during campaigning that she would work only for those who would vote for her.

“It is ironical that the day he made this statement, three persons were attacked in Bhopal on suspicion of carrying beef,” said Mr. Mohammed.

In a press statement, Maulana Mahmood Madani, general secretary of Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind has praised the PM’s speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. “Your intention to pay special attention to the development of minorities, their education, health and employment instead of using them as vote bank is most welcome and timely and we hope it will be implemented in full earnestness.”

Mohd. Khalid Hamid, Mufti of Jama Masjid in Aligarh, said, “where vishwas (trust) is there, saath (support) follows automatically.”

He said that Muslims should not be “pushed against the wall” and then asked to compromise on their democratic rights guaranteed by the Constitution. “We are ready to walk with him provided we are given a fair deal in contentious issues like the Babri Masjid case or distortion of Mughal history.”

In Deoband, young Faizy Usmani, who was finding it hard to choose between the Congress and the Alliance during the election, is seeking the entry of Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen in U.P. politics through Facebook posts. “This election has shown that the SP and BSP have failed to save their core vote banks. How can we trust them? If our vote has to go waste, it is better we build our own leadership, which has not happened in the last 70 years. I believe Owaisi, with his communication skills, can take on Modi if AIMIM joins hands with the BSP. But he has to keep a check on his brother (Akbaruddin Owaisi is known to make incendiary speeches).”

Having said that, Mr. Usmani, who is looking for a job after doing a Basic Training Certificate course, added that he was impressed by Mr. Modi’s gesture of bowing in front of the Constitution. “If he is really keen to work for Muslims, he should start by implementing the Sachar Committee report.”

Salman Imtiaz, president of Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union, said it was hard to believe the PM’s words as his party fielded only seven Muslim candidates nationwide, and none in U.P. “Still we are keen to give him a chance, but his words are not finding an echo on the ground where young Muslim boys have been attacked in Gurugram and Begusarai because of their identity.”

Sadaqat Ali, principal of Mahatma Buddha Mahavidyalya in Pilakhuwa, said Mr. Modi deserved a chance. “We have always been used as vote banks by parties which are run like dynasties.” He said Mr. Modi has a clean image, and is offering a fair chance without any promises of reservation and quotas.

“If good education and jobs reach rural areas, we might get over casteist and communal mindsets,” he said.