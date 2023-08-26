U.P. school incident result of hate-filled politics of BJP-RSS: Congress

August 26, 2023 01:24 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST - New Delhi

The incident of a class teacher making other children thrash a student on the basis of religious discrimination in Uttar Pradesh is a “disturbing result of the hate-filled politics of the BJP-RSS,” Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on August 26.

Condemning the incident, Mr. Kharge said such incidents tarnish the country’s global image and are against the Constitution, he added.

On Friday, a video had gone viral in which a lady teacher in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar had asked students in her class to slap another student on the basis of his religious identity. U.P. police had confirmed that controversial video was from a school of village Khubbapur.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Mr. Kharge said, “The manner in which a teacher made a child thrashed by other children on the basis of religious discrimination in a school in U.P. is a disturbing result of the hate-filled politics of the BJP-RSS. Such incidents tarnish our global image. This is against the Constitution.”

यूपी के एक स्कूल में जिस तरह एक अध्यापिका ने धार्मिक भेदभाव कर एक बच्चे को दूसरे बच्चों से पिटवाया है, वो BJP-RSS की नफ़रत भरी राजनीति का विचलित कर देने वाला परिणाम है।



ऐसी घटनाएँ हमारी वैश्विक छवि पर कालिख पोत देती हैं। ये संविधान के ख़िलाफ़ है।



समाज में सत्ताधारी पार्टी की… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 26, 2023

“The poison of the divisive thinking of the ruling party has spread so much in the society that on the one hand an education teacher, Tripta Tyagi, is teaching the lesson of religious hatred since childhood and on the other hand, the RPF jawan, Chetan Kumar, gets determined to take away the lives of innocent people in the name of religion,” he added.

Mr. Kharge, who is also the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha, said any kind of religious fanaticism and violence is against the country. “To spare the guilty is a crime against the country,” he said.

Mr. Kharge said immediate strict action should be taken and punishment should be given so that it becomes a deterrent.

At a press briefing, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the party will not allow the “poison of hatred” to affect future generations.

“The business of hate has to stop now. My religion, my culture and my country doesn’t allow it. Questions will be asked of the people who thrust this hate on us. A section of the media will also have to share responsibility for creating such an atmosphere not hate,” Mr. Khera said.