Museum on Delhi’s art history to come up at Qila Rai Pithora

The rise and fall of the cities of Delhi will be told through its art at a new museum being set up by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at Qila Rai Pithora, considered to be the first of the seven historical cities.

An ASI official said while the theme of the museum was yet to be finalised, a request for proposal (RFP) had been floated last week inviting ideas on the basic theme of “cities of Delhi”.

The RFP floated on February 7 asked for applications to set up a “museum/interpretation centre celebrating the art of Delhi, ancient and contemporary”. Applicants were asked to send in their bids by February 17 for conceptualising, designing, layout and execution of the museum. “Just a half a mile from the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Qutub Minar, in the Mehrauli area of Delhi, the exhibition should present itself as an Ode to the Art of Delhi,” the RFP read.

The document added that Delhi had seen several cities rise and fall over millennia. Over the years, artists have depicted Delhi’s history and imagined its future, it said.

The plan includes a curated exhibition in a refurbished building of Qila Rai Pithora, which dates back to the 11th century, and would include paintings, sculptures, prints, photographs, maps, posters, books and installations. A virtual reality lab may also be included.

“The aim of the exhibition is to inform and educate the public while providing them a critical understanding of the Capital city’s art history connecting it with its political and social history,” the document read.

Apart from Qila Rai Pithora, the other historical cities of Delhi are Siri Fort, Tughlaqabad, Jahanpanah, Firozabad, Purana Qila and Shahjahanabad over the years.