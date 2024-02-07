GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mumbai cops launch probe as boat from Kuwait arrives at Gateway of India

Prima facie, nothing suspicious was found on the boat.

February 07, 2024 07:02 am | Updated 07:02 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Representational image of Gate of India, Mumbai

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday, February 7, 2024, launched a probe after a boat from Kuwait with three persons on board arrived at the Gateway of India, an official said.

Prima facie, nothing suspicious was found on the boat.

The trio hail from Tamil Nadu. The boat has been checked after it was anchored at the Gateway of India, he said.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.

Notably, ten Pakistani terrorists who launched the terror strike in Mumbai in November 2008 had arrived from the sea route.

