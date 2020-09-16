MSP will stay, asserts Nadda in assurance to Akalis

Three farm sector bills are far-sighted and will boost agriculture production, he claims

With long term ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) opposing three bills related to agriculture, including the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, cleared by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, BJP president J.P. Nadda hastened to dispel misgivings, saying the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) shall remain despite the Bills that seek to deregulate the sector.

“The three bills related to agriculture introduced by the Modi government in Parliament will boost production and help farmers get better prices for the produce,“ said Mr. Nadda as a presser at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Explainer | Why are the Agriculture Bills being opposed

Underlining that farmers were at the core of the government’s policies, he said that all the three farm sector bills were far-sighted and would boost agriculture production.

When asked about the MSP, he asserted that it would continue to stay.

The government on Monday introduced ‘The Farmers’ Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill’, ‘The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill’, and ‘The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill’ to replace the ordinances promulgated earlier.

The SAD has opposed these bills inside Parliament but Mr. Nadda said concerns of the Akalis had been addressed, specifically with regard to the continuation of the MSP.

“These bills will help farmers get betters price for their produce through a transparent system,” Mr. Nadda said.

‘Cong. doing politics’

Taking on the Congress, he said its opposition to the bills was nothing but politics. The BJP was doing what the Opposition party had promised in its manifesto, he added.

Farmers’ groups in Punjab and Haryana have been protesting the Bills, which they apprehend will deregulate the sector without adequate safety net for small and marginal farmers.