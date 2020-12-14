M.P. High Court judge dies during COVID-19 treatment

Justice Vandana Kasarekar of the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court died on Sunday while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital here, a medical officer said.

Kasarekar, 60, had also been suffering from kidney ailment since a long time, he said.

“Justice Vandana Kasarekar died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city. She had been in a critical condition at the hospital since the last few days,” district nodal officer for COVID-19 prevention, Amit Malakar said.