MP complains of seat behind pillar in Lok Sabha

Members who sit behind pillars in Lok Sabha become “big people”, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal told a BJP member on July 31, 2019.

Anil Firojiya (BJP), who was raising an issue during Zero Hour on July 31 evening, said he sits behind a pillar and hence he is not noticed. He had made a similar remark earlier too.

Anil Firojiya, BJP member from Ujjain, speaks in the Lok Sabha on July 18, 2019. Photo: LSTV

Mr. Meghwal rose to say that those sitting behind pillars in Lok Sabha become “big people” and that Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi too sat behind a pillar.

At this, Speaker Om Birla said he too used to sit behind a pillar.

The circular Lok Sabha chamber has several black pillars and some members have seats hidden behind these pillars.