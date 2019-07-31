National

MP complains of seat behind pillar in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha on July 31, 2019. The circular Lok Sabha chamber has several black pillars and some members have seats hidden behind them. Photo: Twitter/@loksabhatv

The Lok Sabha on July 31, 2019. The circular Lok Sabha chamber has several black pillars and some members have seats hidden behind them. Photo: Twitter/@loksabhatv  

BJP MP Anil Firojiya said he sits behind a pillar and hence he is not noticed.

Members who sit behind pillars in Lok Sabha become “big people”, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal told a BJP member on July 31, 2019.

Anil Firojiya (BJP), who was raising an issue during Zero Hour on July 31 evening, said he sits behind a pillar and hence he is not noticed. He had made a similar remark earlier too.

Anil Firojiya, BJP member from Ujjain, speaks in the Lok Sabha on July 18, 2019. Photo: LSTV

Anil Firojiya, BJP member from Ujjain, speaks in the Lok Sabha on July 18, 2019. Photo: LSTV  

 

Mr. Meghwal rose to say that those sitting behind pillars in Lok Sabha become “big people” and that Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi too sat behind a pillar.

At this, Speaker Om Birla said he too used to sit behind a pillar.

The circular Lok Sabha chamber has several black pillars and some members have seats hidden behind these pillars.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 6:37:43 AM |

