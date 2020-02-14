MoU soon for sports infrastructure: Punjab Sports Minister

Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi on Thursday said the State government will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the U.K.-based Loughborough University to get latest sports facilities and techniques in a bid to create a world-class sports infrastructure in Punjab.
Mr. Sodhi, who is leading a delegation of the State government to Loughborough University, said in a statement that the University Vice-Chancellor Robert J. Allison and Associate Pro-Vice Chancellor Elizabeth Peel have given their consent to provide technical support to the Bhupinder Singh Sports University.
