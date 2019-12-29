Morning Digest: Opposition plans a grand show of unity at Soren’s swearing-in, Priyanka Gandhi alleges ‘manhandling’ by U.P. police, and more

The swearing-in is expected to turn into a big display of Opposition unity, similar to the gathering in Bengaluru in May 2018 when Janata Dal(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy took office as Karnataka Chief Minister.

Ms. Vadra, who alleged that the State police had tried to stop her from meeting the families of the arrested persons, eventually met the family of S.R. Darapuri, a retired IPS officer and Ambedkarite activist.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red-coded warning for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and amber-colour warning for Madhya Pradesh for Sunday.

According to the FIR lodged at Hazratganj police station on December 19, Mr. Shoaib faces several serious charges like rioting, attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy, though his name does not feature in it.

The omens from high frequency economic indicators for the first two months of the third quarter do not augur well for the third quarter’s performance to improve much, if at all.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in Guwahati on Saturday that the spirit of the Assam Accord should not be violated and accused the Narendra Modi government of pushing the State back to the path of violence.

The Centre has the power to deport foreign nationals staying illegally in the country under Section 3(2)(c) of The Foreigners Act, 1946. State governments have also been entrusted under Article 258(1) of the Constitution to take similar steps.

The Department of Revenue will soon notify RuPay and UPI as the prescribed mode of payment for digital transactions without any Merchant Discount Rate (MDR), Ms. Sitharaman said after a meeting with public sector bankers.

Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, the recently-anointed chairman and managing director of tech major Cognizant’s Indian arm says that quality of talent available for recruitment has actually improved in the last few years.

The Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) government’s three-capital proposal has stirred a hornet’s nest and rattled the 25,000-odd farmers who parted with their land, totalling more than 33,000 acres, for a world-class ‘Amaravati capital city’.

From Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter images to Cyclone Fani, there were a wide range of live news and other articles that caught The Hindu readers' eyes. Science seems to be highly favoured as there are three articles that made it to the top 10 list.

Dhoni has so far refused to talk regarding his future. At an event in Mumbai earlier, Dhoni had said questions regarding his return to cricket should only be asked after January 2020.

The 36-year-old six-time world champion prevailed 9-1 over the 23-year-old former junior world champion and at the end of it all, there was no customary handshake and the senior pro also rebuffed an attempted hug from her younger rival.