Morning Digest: Violence hits Delhi over Citizenship Act, polling for fourth phase of Jharkhand Assembly election begins, and more

Violence hits Delhi over citizenship law

Violence erupted in the area surrounding Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on December 15 afternoon as protesters opposing the amended Citizenship Act clashed with police. Scores were injured as the police resorted to lathi-charge and firing of teargas shells.

Jharkhand election: Polling for penultimate phase begins

Polling for the fourth phase of the five-phased Jharkhand Assembly election began in 15 constituencies on December 16. The voting began at 7 a.m., Election Commission (EC) officials said. It will conclude at 3 p.m. at Jamua, Bagodar, Giridih, Dumri and Tundi, while for the rest of the seats, the voting will continue till 5 p.m., they added.

Protest outside old Delhi Police HQ against police action in Jamia

Hundreds of students reached the old Delhi Police headquarters at ITO late Sunday night to take part in an “emergency” protest against the police action at Jamia Millia University following violence during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act.

At least 60 injured in police crackdown at Aligarh Muslim University

Police entered the Aligarh Muslim University campus on December 15 evening after a clash broke out between students and the police. Sources in the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College said that at least 60 students were brought in with injuries after the clash.

Anti-Citizenship Act protests: Violence spreads in Bengal, Internet off in six districts

Violence continued in West Bengal on Sunday despite repeated appeals by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for peace. From parts of Howrah, Murshidabad and adjacent areas of Kolkata, the protest spread to Nadia, North 24 Paraganas and parts of Bardhaman. Internet services were stopped in six districts.

Anti-Citizenship Act protests: 100 people arrested, 2,000 detained, says Assam government

The Assam government on Sunday said 100 people had been arrested and 2,000 detained in the State for arson and other acts of violence during the protest against the amended Citizenship Act that left at least six dead.

Android vulnerable to cyberattack: Union Home Ministry

The Union Home Ministry has sent an alert to all States warning them about the vulnerability of the Android operating system to a bug called ‘StrandHogg’ that allows real-time malware applications to pose as genuine applications and access user data of all kind.

Chaos in toll plazas over FASTags

Confusion reigned supreme at toll plazas after the government issued an order extending the deadline for FASTags to become mandatory by 30 days and requiring 25% of lanes at toll plazas to be kept open for cash transactions.

IND vs WI first ODI: Hetmyer, Hope pummel Indian attack as West Indies draws first blood

West Indies scripted an eight-wicket win over India in the first one-day international at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Chasing 288 for the win, Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope put on a massive 218-run partnership (208 balls) for the second wicket with the former battling cramps.

Manchester City crush Arsenal with De Bruyne masterclass

Manchester City resumed normal service in the Premier League as a masterful display by Kevin De Bruyne fired them to a 3-0 victory over a listless Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday. Belgian De Bruyne produced two sublime finishes and one silky assist for Raheem Sterling as Pep Guardiola's City killed the match as a contest before halftime.

Inter Milan move to top despite brilliant late Fiorentina equaliser

Inter Milan returned to the top of Serie A with a 1-1 draw at Fiorentina on Sunday but were denied victory by a superb late Dusan Vlahovic equaliser. Former Fiorentina midfielder Borja Valero fired Inter in front after eight minutes, but Vlahovic carried the ball from inside his own half in stoppage time before smashing in a powerful finish.