Morning Digest: Centre promises law to check stubble burning, Amy Barrett confirmed as U.S Supreme Court justice, and more

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Court that a draft legislation would be ready this week following which the Court suspended its earlier decision to have a one-man committee led by former Justice Madan Lokur to monitor stubble burning, exacerbating the region’s noxious air.

President Trump’s choice to fill the vacancy of the late liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg potentially gives the top court a 6-3 conservative majority for decades

The two ministers also discussed “shared concerns and interests” over how best to ensure stability and security in Asia, said the sources, adding that specific issues would be discussed during the 2+2 talks that include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and U.S. Defence Secretary Mark Esper.

The seventh round will include more than 260 flights. Air India will provide services to China, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Adelaide and Sydney in Australia, Kuwait, Oman, Kenya, Ethopia, Myanmar, Egypt, Italy, Saudi Arabia.

“During these challenging times, we have witnessed investments through the oil and gas value chain and are seeing similar signs in other sectors too,” Mr. Modi said, stressing that a self-reliant India, with energy security at its core, ‘will also be a force multiplier for the global economy’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew down to address as many as three rallies where he urged the voters to vote Chief Minister Nitish Kumar back to power. Rahul Gandhi, whose party is contesting the elections in alliance with Lalu Prasad's RJD and 3 Left parties, also chipped in with two rallies.

A vaccine that works is seen as a game-changer in the battle against the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 1.15 million people worldwide, shuttered swathes of the global economy and turned normal life upside down for billions of people.

With eight days to go until the U.S. election, President Donald Trump addressed boisterous rallies in Pennsylvania while Democratic rival Joe Biden made a low-key appearance in the state considered crucial to the chances of victory for both men.

A majority of those surveyed 'strongly disapproved' of Trump's handling of his job. The share of respondents who felt that Democrats manage U.S.-India relations better was twice the share of those who felt Republicans manage ties better.

Kolkata Knight Riders began shakily, seemed on course for a recovery, but collapsed again in the face of a spirited bowling effort from King XI Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. It finished with 149 for nine, not a particularly challenging total on a ground with small boundaries.

Juventus has not reported many details of Ronaldo’s status but the forward has not played since appearing for Portugal earlier this month and isn’t expected to be named to the Bianconeri’s squad.