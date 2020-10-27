AI to operate 260 Vande Bharat flights to 12 countries

Air India has announced its flight schedule for the seventh round of Vande Bharat Mission, which will provide connectivity to nearly 12 countries. It will be in effect from October 28 to December 31.

The seventh round will include more than 260 flights. Air India will provide services to China, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Adelaide and Sydney in Australia, Kuwait, Oman, Kenya, Ethopia, Myanmar, Egypt, Italy, Saudi Arabia. The Air India Group (Air India and Air India Express) has so far operated 7,600 Vande Bharat flights and ferried 9,80,000 passengers to and from India.

These flights exclude those that Air India will operate under the “air bubble” agreement or a special bilateral tie-up, India has entered into with nearly 18 countries. Air India has also announced its schedule for flights to 14 of these countries for the entire winter season ( first Sunday of October to last Saturday of March). These include 32 weekly flights to five destinations in the U.S., seven weekly flights to Vancouver and Toronto in Canada and varying number of frequencies to London from as many as eight cities in India. The national carrier will also fly to Japan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Kenya, Germany and France.