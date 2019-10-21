Morning Digest: Voting on for Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly elections; Army chief says 3 PoK terror camps destroyed, and more

Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly elections live | Voting begins across States

Over 8.9 crore voters will decide the fate of 3,239 candidates in Maharashtra, while more than 1.8 crore people will choose from 1,169 candidates in Haryana.

Three PoK terror camps destroyed, says Army Chief

Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat said on Sunday that following definitive information of terrorists attempting infiltration from camps in Tangdhar and Keran sectors along the Line of Control (LoC), the Army took retaliatory action on four camps, destroying at least three.

Congress, JJP give a tough fight to BJP in Haryana

As Haryana votes on Monday, the ruling BJP is clearly ahead of its rivals in the perception battle, though the Congress and the newly floated Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) are not out of the reckoning after a high-pitched campaign.

Centre all set to revamp British-era Indian Penal Code

The Home Ministry is all set to overhaul the Indian Penal Code (IPC) designed by the British. A senior government official said rebooting the code introduced by the British in 1860 was necessary as it is primarily based on the spirit of “master and servant.”

India, Maldives to take forward defence ties

With the recent improvement in relations, India and the Maldives will take forward several pending measures to promote defence cooperation in the next few months, diplomatic sources said. These include lease of a Dornier aircraft, bringing the Maldives under India’s coastal radar chain network and a broad-based humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) exercise.

Will prepare blueprint for companies looking beyond China: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said she will prepare a blueprint for international companies that are looking beyond China to make India as their preferred investment destination. he said industry leaders who are contemplating getting their businesses out of China are “definitely considering India as the pitch“.

Turkish offensive violates international law, says German Foreign Minister

Turkey's offensive in northeastern Syria falls foul of international law, Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Sunday. “We don't believe that an attack on Kurdish units or Kurdish militia is legitimate under international law,” Heiko Maas told Germany broadcaster ZDF.

Boeing expresses regret over ex-pilot's messages on 737 MAX software

Boeing Co said on Sunday that it regrets and understands concerns raised by the release of a former Boeing test pilot's internal instant messages noting erratic software behavior two years before deadly crashes of its 737 MAX jet.

Kurds leave besieged Syria border town

Turkey on Sunday said Kurdish fighters were withdrawing from the border town of Ras al-Ain under an agreement brokered with the United States. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces withdrew fully from the Turkish-besieged border town of Ras al-Ain in northern Syria Sunday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said.

PMC Bank depositors in dire straits

Nearly a month after the RBI clamped down on the operations of scam-hit PMC Bank, the depositors say their woes have only worsened, with some unable to pay school fees of their wards, while others finding it difficult to meet medical expenses.

Liverpool winning streak ends with draw at United

Manchester United ended Liverpool's 100 percent start to the Premier League season - and their 17 match winning streak - with a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday. The result cuts Liverpool's lead over second-placed Manchester City to six points and Juergen Klopp's side were far from at their best.