Morning digest: Fadnavis takes oath as Maha CM, Ajit Pawar as Dy. CM; GDP slump will hit $5 tn target, warns NITI Aayog, and more

In an unexpected turn of events, former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister for the second consecutive term. NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy CM of the State.

The Hindu has accessed a presentation made by NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant to the Standing Committee on Finance; 12.4% growth needed to achieve the figure, Mr. Kant said.

Residents of Ghoramara are being forced to migrate as the small island is slowly being submerged by the sea. Now environment experts warn that the neighbouring islands of Ganga Sagar and Mousuni are facing a similar fate. Shiv Sahay Singh reports on life on the fragile islands of the Sundarbans.

Asked to bowl on a dry track, India’s world-class pace battery bundled out Bangladesh for 106 in less than three hours. Then, aided by disciplined half-centuries from captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshawar Pujara, scored 174 for three at the close of the opening day’s play at the Eden Gardens here on Friday.

Thirteen persons have been arrested in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district for their alleged involvement in the lynching of two youths, police said on November 22. The victims were accused of stealing cattle.

With paddy harvesting at its fag end in the key grain producing State of Punjab, both the Central and State governments released data on stubble burning on Friday, but with starkly different narratives.

In the past 30 years, the least number of terrorist violence incidents in Jammu and Kashmir were recorded in 2013 and 2015, show government data.

Sarathi Hembram, who belongs to the Santhal tribe and speaks Santhali at home, chose to be a Sanskrit teacher herself. The daughter of a labourer who digs sand from the riverbed for a living, she was fortunate enough to go to school — Chandur High School in Arambagh in Hooghly district — and found herself fascinated with Sanskrit at the age of 12, when she was in Class 7.

The thrum of a hovering helicopter with a Minister on board was what hooked Shivangi, a wide-eyed 10-year-old from Bihar’s Muzzafarpur, to flying.

Saturday's game will be an indicator of just how far Lampard has gone in creating a top-four side. For City, however, it is an encounter in which they simply cannot afford to slip-up.