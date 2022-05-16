Morning Digest | PM Modi to launch work on Buddhist centre in Nepal’s Lumbini today; Centre asks States to procure wheat till May 31, and more 

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Buddhist monks light candles and oil lamps to offer their prayers at the birthplace of Lord Buddha, on the eve of Buddha Purnima, in Lumbini, Nepal on Sunday, May ay 15, 2022. PM Modi will participate in the shilanyas ceremony for the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture & Heritage and offer prayers at the Mayadevi temple that is dedicated to the mother of the Buddha. | Photo Credit: AFP

PM Modi to launch work on Buddhist centre in Lumbini on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the construction of the ‘India International Centre for Buddhist Culture & Heritage’ on Monday during a daylong visit to Lumbini in Nepal. The visit will coincide with the celebrations to mark the Buddha Jayanti.

Centre asks states to procure wheat till May 31

The Centre has asked wheat-producing States and union territories (UTs), whose procurement closing dates were expiring early, to keep procuring wheat till May 31, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said in a statement on May 15.

Assam’s NRC not final, Foreigners’ Tribunals told

The State Coordinator of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) has reminded members of Foreigners’ Tribunals (FTs) across Assam to not consider the draft NRC and its supplementary list as reliable evidence for the disposal of cases.

NHRC issues notice to Delhi govt on Mundka fire, sends probe team to site

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Sunday issued a notice to the Delhi Chief Secretary, seeking a report on the Mundka fire incident within two weeks, and decided to send its own team to investigate the site.

Adani family to acquire Holcim’s stake in Ambuja Cement, ACC in $10.5 billion deal

The Adani family, through an offshore special purpose vehicle (SPV), said it had entered into definitive agreements for the acquisition of Switzerland-based Holcim Limited’s entire stake in Ambuja Cements Limited and ACC Limited, two of India’s leading cement companies.

RBI throws a bash for fixed income investors

The Reserve Bank of India’s decision last week to convene a surprise meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee and increase its repo rate from 4% to 4.4% triggered turmoil in the stock markets. But this is good news for fixed income investors.

Re-establish connect with people, says Rahul Gandhi

The Congress party’s connection with the people has broken and it needs to be re-established by standing with the people instead of focussing on internal matters, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday.

Gupkar alliance meets J&K L-G, inquiry ordered into use of force against Pandits

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday ordered an inquiry into the alleged use of force on protesting Kashmiri Pandits at Sheikhpora area of Budgam district earlier this week.

Gyanvapi mosque row: Survey reaches 65% completion, exercise to continue on Monday’

A court-mandated videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Varanasi was carried out peacefully for the second consecutive day on May 15, with the major part of the exercise said to have been completed.

Indian company produces tactical battery for battlefield conditions

A Bengaluru-based venture has produced a rugged tactical battery that it is now planning to sell to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) forces in Europe.

Rakesh Tikait holds the BJP govt. responsible for rebellion in BKU

The disgruntled members formed a new outfit called BKU Airajnaitk (meaning apolitical) in Lucknow, citing a lack of internal democracy and overt politicisation of the farmer organisation.

New Cabinet soon, says Tripura CM Manik Saha

Manik Saha, who was sworn in as new Chief Minister of Tripura on Sunday, said he shares a strong chemistry with his predecessor Biplab Kumar Deb and it will be his endeavour to implement all welfare decisions of his government.

Three children among 6 killed in suicide blast in Pakistan’s North Waziristan

Three children and as many soldiers of the Pakistan Army were killed in a suicide blast on Sunday in Pakistan’s restive North Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan, the Army said.

IPL 2022 | Rajasthan Royals script easy win over Lucknow Super Giants

The Brabourne Stadium has witnessed quite a few high-scoring fixtures in this edition of the Indian Premier League, and things were no different on Sunday as Rajasthan Royals put up 178 for six against Lucknow Super Giants in a must-win game.