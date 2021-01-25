Morning Digest | Ladakh villagers say Chinese using Indian roads to trespass, routes finalised for Republic Day tractor parades, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

As India and China resumed the Corps Commander talks on January 24 to address the nine month-long standoff along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, a village head from one of the border villages claimed that Chinese vehicles were using Indian roads to enter Indian territory.

Farmers’ unions and the Delhi police fine-tuned plans for the tractor parades on three routes on Republic Day, with the protesters permitted to enter the capital for about 100 km but restricted to the border areas. It has been agreed to allot the farmer unions three circular routes from Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri borders.

Riding bullock carts and motorbikes, tractors and tempos, farmers from across the country are preparing to join rallies on Republic Day, declaring that their agitation goes beyond the spotlight on Delhi’s borders.

The ruling Nepal Communist Party led by rebel leaders Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal expelled Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli from the party on Sunday. The decision divided the party into two groups and sparked a dispute over the party symbol but the Election Commission has declined to recognise either faction as the official party.

The top human rights body of the United Nations has urged the Indian government to release the activists who are in prison for the 2018 Bhima Koregaon case, “at the very least on bail”. Several prominent activists like Varavara Rao and Fr. Stan Swamy were arrested and remain in custody even as the case is being investigated.

The number of tractors swelled at the Ghazipur border on Sunday evening as farmers prepare to march to Delhi on Republic Day. While earlier, the tractors were lined up only on the Delhi-Meerut expressway, tractors and trolleys are now lining up from Delhi-Ghazipur towards Vaishali on the Link Road.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said on Sunday the trials of the Election Commission’s remote voting project would be carried out soon. He was speaking on the eve of the National Voters Day and highlighted the vision of the EC going forward.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad’s condition is stable, though he continues to be in the intensive care unit, health officials said on Sunday.

The World Economic Forum's online Davos Agenda Summit began on Sunday night with the premier of a concert filmed during the coronavirus pandemic in different parts of the world. The event will see top global leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, speak on the state of the world over the next five days.

Four players and the president of Brazilian football club Palmas died in a plane crash on Sunday in the northern state of Tocantins, the team said. The accident occurred when the plane suddenly plunged to the ground at the end of the runway while on take-off.