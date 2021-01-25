Other States

Lalu Prasad stable, continues to be in ICU

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. File  

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad’s condition is stable, though he continues to be in the intensive care unit, health officials said on Sunday.

He was being managed by a group of doctors, they said.

The leader was shifted to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, from a Ranchi hospital on Saturday night after his health deteriorated and was admitted to the coronary care unit of the cardiothoracic centre of the Institute. He was brought to Delhi in an air ambulance.

