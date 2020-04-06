Morning Digest: Nurses' association moves SC saying health staff ill-equipped, U.K. PM admitted to hospital for COVID-19 tests, and more

Coronavirus | Rapid antibody testing for hotspots first, says ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said the rapid antibody based blood test for COVID-19 will be deployed by this Wednesday in clusters and hot spots showing high incidence of confirmed cases.

Coronavirus | PM lights lamp as nation joins hands against virus

People across the country switched off lights in their houses and lit lamps at their doors and balconies in solidarity with the rest of the country in combating COVID-19 at the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is going to be our 9/11 moment, says doctor as U.S. braces for 'hardest' week

The United States on Sunday entered one of the most critical weeks so far in the coronavirus crisis, with government officials warning that the death toll in places such as New York, Michigan and Louisiana was a sign of trouble to come in other states.

Coronavirus | U.K. PM Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for tests

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for tests on Sunday in what Downing Street said was a “precautionary step” because he was showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus.

Coronavirus | Many women from Tamil Nadu attended Tablighi meet

Intelligence agencies have issued an alert about a group of women Islamic preachers, including many from Tamil Nadu, belonging to the women’s wing of the Tablighi Jamaat — the Mastooraat Jamaat — who had attended last month’s congregation in Delhi. The women travelled to several States and also within Tamil Nadu 15 days ago, the agencies said.

Coronavirus | Nurses move SC, say health staff ill-equipped

A Kerala-based 3.8 lakh-strong nurses’ association has approached the Supreme Court saying the government has not formulated a National Management Protocol for COVID-19 to address the serious concerns relating to imminent and extreme risks posed to the health and safety of medical personnel across the country.

Coronavirus | Railways mulls post-lockdown protocols

From making passengers wear masks to using the Arogya Setu app to check their health status before allowing them to travel and encouraging physical distancing on board are a few proposals that Indian Railways is mulling over as it prepares to gear for the end of the 21-day lockdown on April 14.

Coronavirus | Queen Elizabeth addresses the United Kingdom

Britain's Queen Elizabeth made a highly rare broadcast to her nation on Sunday to rally the public in the face of the coronavirus outbreak. Here is the text of the 93-year-old monarch's address, only the fifth special televised broadcast she has made during her reign, the longest in British history.

France's death toll slows but coronavirus still hits hard

France's daily death toll from the novel coronavirus fell in the past 24 hours and admissions into intensive care also slowed, the health ministry said on Sunday, thanking citizens for largely respecting a lockdown to halt the spread of the virus.

English Premier League players reject pay cut

The English Premier League players rejected a move on Saturday by clubs to cut their wages by 30% during the coronavirus pandemic, escalating a bitter row as their union claimed the government would lose out on more than £200 million in tax.

Bernie Ecclestone says 2020 F1 championship should be cancelled

Former F1 chief executive Bernie Ecclestone says this season’s Formula One championship should be cancelled because it appears unlikely that enough races can be completed for it to be valid due to the coronavirus crisis.