More than 400 new coronavirus cases detected: Health Ministry

Two fresh deaths — one each in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh — due to the virus have been reported, taking the overall death toll to 5,30,784, the Ministry data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

March 14, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST - New Delhi

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: AP

India reported a single-day rise of 402 coronavirus cases while the active cases have increased to 3,903 in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry on March 14.

Two fresh deaths — one each in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh — due to the virus have been reported, taking the overall death toll to 5,30,784, the Ministry data updated at 8 a.m. showed. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 4.46 crore (4,46,91,338).

The active cases comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.80%, according to the Health Ministry. The number of people who have recovered from the disease was 4,41,56,651 and the case fatality rate was 1.19%.

According to the Ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID vaccination drive.

