Modi to inaugurate renovated Jallianwala Bagh memorial

The renovated Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs' Memorial in Amritsar.   | Photo Credit: AFP

With four museum galleries, a restored well and new amenities for visitors, the renovated Jallianwala Bagh memorial in Amritsar would be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy said on Friday that the Prime Minister would inaugurate the new galleries. The “Shaheedi well” or martyrdom well has been “repaired and restored with a redefined super structure”, the Culture Ministry said. The memorial would include a sound and light show to depict the events of April 13, 1919, when British troops opened fire on a peaceful gathering at Jallianwala Bagh.

The renovations included repair of the flame monument, rejuvenation of a water body and broadening of pathways for smoother movement, according to the Ministry.


