Modi, Shah extend greetings on Onam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his greetings to the people on the occasion of Onam on Monday, saying this is a unique festival that celebrates harmony.
The Prime Minister also posted a clip of his mention of the festival in his Mann Ki Baat broadcast on Sunday.
“Greetings on Onam. This is a unique festival, which celebrates harmony,” he tweeted. “It is also an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers. May everyone be blessed with joy and best health.”
In the clip, Mr. Modi had noted in the address that Onam is increasingly turning out to be an international festival, with the festival now being celebrated abroad as well.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted people on the occasion hoping that the festival would bring harmony, good health and prosperity. “Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Onam. May this festival bring joy, harmony, good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives. Happy Onam!” Mr. Shah tweeted.
Onam is a harvest festival which is celebrated in Kerala.
