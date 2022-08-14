Modi pays homage to lives lost during partition
Modi had announced last year that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to all those who lost their lives during partition, and applauded the resilience as well as grit of those who suffered during that tragic period of history.
Mr. Modi had announced last year that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people.
“Today, on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, I pay homage to all those who lost their lives during Partition, and applaud the resilience as well as grit of all those who suffered during that tragic period of our history,” Modi said in a tweet.
Pakistan was carved out as a separate country after the division of India by the British in 1947. Millions of people were displaced and many lakhs of them lost their lives in the communal violence that followed.
