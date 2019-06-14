Modi hai to mumkin hai, says Mike Pompeo

Citing the BJP’s election slogan “Modi hai to mumkin hai”, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo exuded confidence in improving Indo-U.S. strategic ties.
He said the two leading democracies have an “incredibly unique opportunity” to move ahead, including to make sure a free and open Indo-Pacific.
Noting that the U.S. had a long bond with India, Mr. Pompeo said the time has come to forge more stronger ties.
“As Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi said in his latest (election) campaign, ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai,’ (Modi makes it possible), I’m looking forward to exploring what’s possible between our people,” the Secretary of State said in his major India policy speech.
The Secretary of State listed out some of the “big ideas and big opportunities” that can take the Indo-U.S. bilateral relationship to a new level.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor