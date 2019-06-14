Modi hai to mumkin hai, says Mike Pompeo

Citing the BJP’s election slogan “Modi hai to mumkin hai”, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo exuded confidence in improving Indo-U.S. strategic ties.

He said the two leading democracies have an “incredibly unique opportunity” to move ahead, including to make sure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Noting that the U.S. had a long bond with India, Mr. Pompeo said the time has come to forge more stronger ties.

“As Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi said in his latest (election) campaign, ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai,’ (Modi makes it possible), I’m looking forward to exploring what’s possible between our people,” the Secretary of State said in his major India policy speech.

The Secretary of State listed out some of the “big ideas and big opportunities” that can take the Indo-U.S. bilateral relationship to a new level.