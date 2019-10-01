National

Modi greets President Kovind on his birthday

President Ram Nath Kovind with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. File photo

President Ram Nath Kovind with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. File photo  

India had gained significantly from Kovind’s insights, he says

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished President Ram Nath Kovind on his 74th birthday on Tuesday, saying the country had gained from his insights and understanding of policy matters.

“One can always see his passion towards empowering the poor and downtrodden,” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

He said India had gained significantly from Mr. Kovind’s insights and understanding of policy matters.

“May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life,” Mr. Modi said.

Mr. Kovind was born on this day in 1945 near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

