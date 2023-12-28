Modi govt. trying to ‘cover up’ worst territorial setbacks in eastern Ladakh in past six decades: Congress

December 28, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Narendra Modi government is trying to “cover up” the worst territorial setback in six decades as Chinese troops have been denying Indian patrols access to the strategic Depsang Plains, Demchok and other areas in eastern Ladakh since May 2020, the Congress alleged on Thursday.

‘Memorial brought down’

The party’s communications chief Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, quoted Chushul councillor Konchok Stanzin who claimed that a landmark at the site of the legendary Rezang La battle of the 1962 Sino-India conflict in Ladakh was dismantled as part of the disengagement process with China.

“Chushul Councillor Konchok Stanzin has revealed here that the site at which Major Shaitan Singh fell, where a memorial had been built, was dismantled as it fell in the buffer zone negotiated with China in 2021. This is a huge insult to the memory of Major Singh and the fallen heroes of Charlie Company,” Mr. Ramesh said on X, quoting Mr. Stanzin, a councillor in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council.

Mr. Ramesh said the defence of Rezang La by C Company of 13 Kumaon, led by legendary Major Singh, is one of the most storied episodes of Indian war history. “If any proof was still needed that the buffer zones negotiated by the Modi government are in territory previously controlled by India, it is provided by this most shameful concession,” he said.

“For four years, the Modi government has tried to cover up the worst territorial setback in six decades for India with its DDLJ approach: Deny, Distract, Lie and Justify. Since May 2020, Chinese troops continue to deny Indian patrols access to the strategic Depsang Plains, Demchok and other areas in eastern Ladakh,” Mr. Ramesh added.

‘Hollow claims on Doklam’

The Congress leader also said that the purported Indian triumph in Doklam in 2017 were “hollow claims” and cited the mounting encroachment by China on Bhutanese land.

“Despite hollow claims of an Indian victory in Doklam in 2017, China has increased its stranglehold on Bhutanese territory in the past six years, increasing the threat to India’s Siliguri Corridor, also known as Chicken’s Neck. China understands that if the Prime Minister is allowed to claim PR successes, he will continue to cede ground to the Chinese salami-slicing tactics,” he said.