Modi Government overhauled India’s health infrastructure: Amit Shah

June 08, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 8 said in the last nine years, the Modi Government had overhauled the country's health infrastructure from a primary to tertiary level while ensuring the provision of free treatment for up to ₹5 lakh for the poor.

In tweets, Mr. Shah said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India had embraced a future where healthcare was no longer a privilege.

“In #9YearsOfHealthForAll’ India overhauled its health infrastructure from primary to tertiary level while ensuring free treatment up to ₹5 lakh for the poor,” he said.

The Home Minister said the Prime Minister has harnessed the transformative power of technology, making healthcare accessible.

“Whether it is Covid Vaccination, telemedicine, hospital registration, or accessing health records, healthcare now is at the fingertips of citizens,” he said.

The Modi Government’s major healthcare initiative has been the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, under which those who are eligible will have a defined benefit cover of ₹5 lakh per family per year, officials said.

This cover takes care of almost all secondary care and most of tertiary care procedures.

To ensure that nobody is left out, especially women, children and elderly, there is no cap on family size and age in the scheme.

The policy benefit cover also included pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses and all pre-existing conditions were covered from day one, the officials said.

A defined transport allowance per hospitalisation is also paid to the beneficiary under the scheme.