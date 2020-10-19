Modi government destroyed economy and infected maximum number of people: Rahul

Ex-Congress chief puts out a chart comparing how other countries handled the two issues

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday put out a chart on Twitter comparing how other countries handled the COVID-19 and the economy to argue that the Narendra Modi government “destroyed the economy and infected the maximum number of people”.

The data — sourced from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Worldometer, a well known reference website — compared the GDP growth for 2020 and the number of COVID-19 deaths per million of a country’s population.

Among 11 Asian nations including China, the table showed India was at the bottom with a projected 10.3% contraction in the GDP and 83 deaths per million.

The chart showed India’s neighbours like Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka on a higher ranking.

“How to completely destroy an economy and infect the maximum number of people really quickly,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress leader acknowledged what was first used by Professor Kaushik Basu, who now teaches at the Cornell University.

Mr. Basu, who served as Chief Economic Advisor during the Manmohan Singh government, tweeted: “Even a few years ago, none could have imagined India’s economy being where it is”.

“Lessons: Don’t be in data denial. Mistakes happen — admit & take corrective action. Use the talent & expertise available in the country,” he said,adding that only a part of the economic slowdown has been caused by the pandemic.

On Sunday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi too had targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his government’s handling of the pandemic and the economy.

“There is neither a plan nor strategic thinking, solution or way ahead in the fight against corona...Never has the country witnessed such a free-fall in GDP as also all other economic indices,” Ms. Gandhi said at a virtual meeting with her party leaders.