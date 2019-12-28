Modi government damaging the spirit of Constitution, says Punjab Congress chief

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunil Jakhar on Saturday said the NDA government, of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was damaging the spirit of the Constitution.

At an event to mark the Congress foundation day, he said the Congress would never allow the BJP to violate the Constitution’s mandate. “Mr. Modi came to power promising the poor the moon; but he has forgotten his promises, and is busy serving the interests of industrialists. The government is playing up such emotional issues as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens to cover up its failures,” he said.

Mr. Jakhar said the Congress had evolved amid long struggles, always associating itself with the people. It had always stood for the uplift of the poor. The successive Congress governments, he said, had implemented such welfare programmes as the Food Security Act, the MGNREGA, the right to education and the right to information.