Modi government committed to empowering women, securing future of children: Smriti Irani

The government is committed to empowering women and securing the future of children, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said on Sunday. She listed out achievements of the Modi government in its first 100 days including freeing women from triple talaq and making law against child sexual abuse more stringent.

Congratulating the Modi government over the completion of first 100 days, Ms. Irani said the government through its policy, decisions and plans has worked to improve the lives of citizens.

In a series of tweets, the Women and Child Development Minister referred to key measures undertaken by the Modi government in its second term.

Poshan maah (month) for ensuring a nutritious India, stringent POCSO law, freedom from triple talaq for women, 8 crore Ujjwala beneficiaries, decisions such as sanitary pad for ₹1 show commitment by our government to the protection of women power and securing the future children of the country. #MODIfied100, the Minister tweeted.

The Poshan Abhiyaan was launched by the Centre in 2018 to reduce low birth weight, stunting, under-nutrition, anaemia among children, adolescent girls and women.

Under Poshan Abhiyan, September is celebrated as the national nutrition month every year.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that provides for death penalty in cases of aggravated sexual assault on children and greater punishment for other crimes against minors was approved by Parliament.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 criminalises talaq-e-biddat or any other similar form of talaq having the effect of instantaneous and irrevocable divorce pronounced by a Muslim husband.

The government has also slashed the price of its biodegradable sanitary napkins ‘Suvidha’, which are sold from Jan Aushadhi Kendras, from ₹2.50 to one rupee per piece.

On Saturday, the government achieved the target of giving eight crore free cooking gas (LPG) connections to the poor.

In another tweet, Ms. Irani said the implementation of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for national security and the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A for integrity are the result of the decisive leadership of the Modi government.

With the goal of Integral Humanism and Antyodaya, we are determined to move forward on the path of public welfare, development and service. #MODIfied100, she said in another tweet.