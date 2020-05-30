National

Tough, big decisions marked Modi 2.0 first year: Nadda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated during the BJP Parliamentry party meeting in New Delhi. File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated during the BJP Parliamentry party meeting in New Delhi. File photo   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena \

The PM has given a new direction to the country’s democracy, says BJP chief Nadda

The first year of the Modi government’s second term is full of historic achievements, top BJP leaders said on Saturday, with party president J P Nadda asserting that it would be known for its tough and big decisions that have “changed” the country’s face.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in its six years of tenure had corrected many “historic wrongs” and laid the foundation of a self-reliant India, which is on the road to development.

“I heartily congratulate the country’s popular Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the successful one year of Modi 2.0. It has been full of historic achievements,” Mr. Shah tweeted.

Also read: PM Modi's letter lists Art 370 abrogation, Ram temple settlement among key achievements of 2nd term

'New direction to democracy'

Mr. Nadda said Mr. Modi had given a new direction to the country’s democracy with his far-sighted policies, dedication and the spirit of team India, and people’s welfare and the country’s interest were reflected in every decision of the government.

“I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other members of the government on the completion of the successful one year of its second term,” the BJP president said. “This year of the Modi government is full of many achievements.”

“This first year of the Modi government’s second term will be known for its tough and big decisions and converting challenges into opportunities,” he said. “Modi implemented decisions which were awaited for decades. These decisions have changed the country’s face.”

BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh described the government as “decisive, caring and visionary“.

India marches on converting challenges into opportunities under a dynamic leader, a responsive government and a vibrant society, he said.

Mr. Modi and his Cabinet had taken oath on this day last year.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 9:47:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/modi-20-first-year-full-of-historic-achievements-amit-shah/article31707949.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY