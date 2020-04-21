Lockdown | Mizoram NGO starts doorstep library to beat boredom

A community-based organisation in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl has started a doorstep library to kill “two birds with one stone” — beat the COVID-19 lockdown boredom and promote the reading habit.

The Young Mizo Association (YMA) of Aizawl’s Rahmlum South came up with the idea of the Kawtkai Library, meaning doorstep library service in Mizoram to cater to residents of the locality, as a constructive way of dealing with boredom among the people because of staying indoors.

The doorstep service, launched on April 18, caters primarily to the residents of Rahmlum South locality.

“This is a good idea worth replicating if other units of our organisation show similar enthusiasm,” said Vanlalruata, the president of the Central YMA, the apex body of the associations across the State and in other States where Mizo people reside.

Established in 1935, the non-profit YMA handles social and other issues associated with the Mizos and assists local authorities in maintaining community discipline during a crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most YMA units have a Library and Documentation Sub-Committee. The one for the Rahmlum South has been entrusted with collecting, selecting, managing and distributing the books free of cost to the readers.

“Books are slotted into categories such as biography, non-fiction, English fiction, Mizo fiction and poetry; the names and photos of covers are shared through the local WhatsApp group. Orders placed are recorded with the names and addresses,” said Hannah Lalhlanpuii of the Ramhlum YMA’s library sub-committee.

The delivery is done under supervision of the local COVID-19 task force by adhering to the safety guidelines such as social distancing and sanitising of hands while handing over and receiving the books.

Ms. Lalhlanpuii said 50 books, some with the YMA and some collected from bibliophiles, were delivered on the first day of service.