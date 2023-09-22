HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq allowed to offer Friday prayers after four years

According to the Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid, the caretaker body of the historic mosque, senior police officials visited the residence of the Mirwaiz on Thursday,September 21, 2023 to inform him of the decision.

September 22, 2023 11:03 am | Updated 11:03 am IST - SRINAGAR

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq
Hurriyat chairman and Kashmi’s chief cleric in Srinagar. File photo

Hurriyat chairman and Kashmi’s chief cleric in Srinagar. File photo | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Kashmir’s chief cleric and Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is likely to offer Friday prayers at historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, four years after he was placed under house arrest.

According to the Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid, the caretaker body of the historic mosque, senior police officials visited the residence of the Mirwaiz on Thursday,September 21, 2023 “to inform him that the authorities have decided to release him from house detention and allow him to go to Jamia Masjid for Friday prayers”.

The Lieutenant Governor administration’s move comes days after the J&K High Court sought a reply from the administration over the house detention.

The Mirwaiz had served a legal notice to the L-G administration two weeks ago over his house detention and denial to visit historic Jamia Masjid since 2019. He leads the prayers and delivers Friday sermons as part of the Mirwaiz’s family tradition.

The Mirwaiz knocked the door of the High Court after J&K L-G Manoj Sinha, in an interview, suggested that the Hurriyat chairman was not placed under any house arrest and was free to go wherever he wanted but under a security cover.

The Mirwaiz was arrested in August 2019 when the Centre ended J&K’s special constitutional status. He was later shifted to his residence in Srinagar’s Nigeen area. 

The Mirwaiz is also chairman of the Hurriyat and has been pushing for a trilateral dialogue between India, Pakistan and people of J&K over the Kashmir issue.

Related Topics

terrorism (crime) / national security / laws / law enforcement / justice and rights / religion and belief

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.