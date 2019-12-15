Minor girl gang-raped, killed

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped, gang-raped and subsequently killed in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district, the police said on Saturday.

The incident happened at Gumandli village on Friday night. Local residents found the minor’s body on a paddy field on Saturday morning.

The village, under the jurisdiction of Kosagumuda police station, is situated 30 km away from the district headquarters town of Nabarangpur.

Blood was oozing from the girl’s nose when they spotted her body, a police officer said, quoting local residents. There were injury marks on various parts of her body, the officer added.

‘Take stringent action’

The girl’s mother has alleged that her daughter was kidnapped on Friday evening when she stepped out of the house to attend nature’s call. “My daughter was gang-raped and later killed by the culprits,” the girl’s mother alleged. She said her daughter had been missing since 9 p.m. that day.

Though the family members searched for the girl on Friday night, they failed to find her. Her body was later found about 300 m away from her home, the officer said.

Meanwhile, Opposition Congress members led by party’s district president, Muna Tripathy, staged a sit-in demanding stringent action against the culprits.

The angry villagers also did not allow police to take the body for post-mortem examination and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

An investigation has been initiated, the officer said.