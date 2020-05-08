Ministry of Defence signs Phase-II of airfield upgrade project

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Friday signed a contract worth about ₹1200 crore for Phase-II of the Modernisation of Air Field Infrastructure (MAFI) project involving 37 airfields of the Indian Air Force (IAF), the Navy and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) with Tata Power SED.

“It is a turnkey project that includes installation and commissioning of modern airfield equipment like Cat-II Instrument Landing System (ILS) and Cat II Air Field Lightning System (AFLS) and so on,” the MoD said in a statement.

The modern equipment around the airfields would be directly connected to the Air Traffic Control (ATC), thereby providing excellent control of the airfield systems to the air traffic controllers, the statement said.

Also, the upgrade of navigational aids and infrastructure under the project would enhance the operational capability by facilitating air operations of military and civil aircraft even in poor visibility and adverse weather conditions while enhancing aerospace safety.

The MAFI Phase-I included the upgrade of 30 airfields of the IAF and have been of immense benefit to both military and civil users.

The MAFI Phase-II would give a boost to over 250 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME).