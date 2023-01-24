Military tattoo and tribal dance festival begins in Delhi

January 24, 2023 08:25 am | Updated 08:25 am IST - New Delhi

Marking the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday kicked off a two-day event at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, which will include a display of military tattoo and tribal dance performances.

The military tattoo performances will include paramotor gliding, hot air balloons, a horse show, a motorcycle display, an air warrior drill and a performance by the Navy Band, followed by over 1,200 performers from tribal communities across India showcasing traditional dance forms from their respective communities.

The Tribal Affairs Ministry said that dance performances had been arranged by tribes from States, including Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Ladakh, and Madhya Pradesh. Some of the performances that were held on Monday included the Gaddi Nati from Himachal Pradesh, Siddhi Dhamal from Gujarat and the Purulia Chhau from West Bengal.

The event started off with a video montage of Param Vir Chakra awardees Lance Naik Albert Ekka, Major Hoshiar Singh, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and several other members of the armed forces as a mark of respect for their sacrifices and bravery.

The event, dubbed, “Adi Shaurya - Parv Parakram Ka”, is to be held on Monday and Tuesday. It was declared open by Mr. Munda and Mr. Birla along with Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, as they lit the lamp at the JLN Stadium amid cheering crowds, which included school students from across Delhi, pupils of the Bharat Scouts and Guides, and thousands of others from the armed forces, the police and CAPFs, along with their family members and members of the general public.

The Ministry in a statement quoting Mr. Munda said, “Tribal people are not only protectors of nature, environment, and culture, they also play an important role in the security of the country by standing at the front line on the borders. When we study about the struggle of the freedom struggle, we must understand that history is full of valorous stories of the tribal community.”

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, “The aim of the festival is to remember the sacrifices of the country’s bravehearts and celebrate the rich cultural heritage which makes India so unique and diverse. The objective is to celebrate together the bravery of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose; embrace the true spirit of India and renew the commitment to building a strong and prosperous ‘New India’.”