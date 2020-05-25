National

Two militants killed in south Kashmir’s Kulgam

Army personnel take position during an encounter in Kulgam district in south Kashmir. File photo

Army personnel take position during an encounter in Kulgam district in south Kashmir. File photo   | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

The encounter took place at Khud village in Hanjipora area, a police spokesman said

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday said it killed two militants in an operation in south Kashmir’s Kulgam.

“Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter at Khud village in Hanjipora area of Kulgam,” a police spokesman said.

Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered at the site of encounter, the police said.

Mobile internet was snapped in Kulgam as a precautionary measure, officials said.

