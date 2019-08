Militants on August 29 night shot dead a shopkeeper on the outskirts of Srinagar city, officials said. The deceased, identified as Ghulam Mohammed, owned a shop at Parim Pora, they said.

The officials said three youths came on a motorcycle and pumped bullets into the civilian when he was closing his shop.

Security has been strengthened further in the area and police is on the lookout for the killers.