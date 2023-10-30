Migrant worker shot dead by militants in J&K’s Pulwama

October 30, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST - SRINAGAR

A non-local worker was shot dead by militants in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Monday.

Preliminary reports suggested that the migrant worker was shot from a close range in Nowpora village of Pulwama district in south Kashmir.

The victim, identified as Mukesh Kumar of Uttar Pradesh’s Tumchi area, was shifted to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The area was cordoned off and reinforcements were rushed to nab the attackers.

This is the second targeted attack in the past 24 hours. A police officer was shot at on Sunday afternoon in Srinagar.