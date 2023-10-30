‘Might is right’ has no place in a free, open and rule-based maritime order: Rajnath

October 30, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - New Delhi/Panaji

A free, open and rule-based maritime order is a priority for all and ‘might is right’ has no place in such a maritime order, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday in the backdrop of growing Chinese assertiveness in the South China Sea as well as rapid expansion of maritime presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). He also that establishing multinational collaborative frameworks is a must to tackle maritime challenges of the region.

He was addressing the fourth edition of the biennial Goa Maritime Conclave (GMC) which brought together Navy Chiefs and Heads of maritime agencies of 12 countries in the IOR.

Speaking on the outcomes of the conclave, Navy Chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar said that the last Conclave in 2021 had worked on finding the common maritime priorities. “And thereafter in this conclave, we are looking at generating the collaborative mitigating framework to address these priorities.” Adm Kumar said the GMC evolved from a small construct of Heads of maritime security agencies to a functional construct that deals with transnational challenges in the IOR.

The conclave has representation of is being attended by the Defence Minister of Comoros Mohamed Ali Youssoufa as well as Chiefs of Navies, Heads of Maritime Forces and senior representatives from 11 eleven countries - Bangladesh, Indonesia, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Myanmar, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

Adherence to international laws and agreements must be the lodestar or the guiding star, Mr. Singh said while stating that narrow immediate interests may tempt one to flout or disregard the well-established international law, but doing so would lead to the breakdown of civilised maritime relations. “Our common security and prosperity cannot be preserved without all of us committing to cooperatively adhering to the legitimate maritime rules of engagement. Fair rules of engagement are crucial for fostering collaboration and ensuring that no single country dominates others in a hegemonic manner,” he said.

Mr. Singh as well the Navy Chief flagged the issue of Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing, a growing concern among countries in the IOR and especially resorted to by Chinese deep-fishing trawlers. “IUU fishing endangers ocean ecosystems and sustainable fishery. It also threatens our economic security and regional and global food security. A multinational collaborative effort for compilation and sharing of surveillance data is the need of the hour. It will help in identifying actors with irregular or threatening behaviour, which will have to be countered resolutely,” Mr. Singh said.

Anil Kumarsing Dip, Commissioner of Police of Mauritius termed the surge in illegal drug trafficking through sea routes as one of the most dangerous and grave menace to maritime security in the IOR. “The bane of drugs has become a major concern in our society with a number of youths falling prey to this menace adding to social insecurities. Drug trafficking further interlinked to maritime terrorism. With huge profit margins, drug trafficking is by far, the most lucrative means of generating funds to fuel ever-growing terrorist activities and insurgencies around the region.”

With the vast expanse of the Indian Ocean, intricate geography, porous borders, jurisdictional complexities and the transnational nature of trafficking networks, law enforcement and regulation agencies drug face formidable obstacles, Mr. Dip said in his address. International legal frameworks jurisdiction and extradition often for do not align with the dynamic nature of drug trafficking, enabling traffickers to exploit legal gaps, he noted.

Inadequate information sharing among countries of the IOR impedes collaborative efforts against drug trafficking, Mr. Dip said adding, “Legal barriers to sharing sensitive complicate information further counter-narcotics operations.”

In his presentation, First Admiral Tay Yap Leong, Senior Director of the Malaysian Institute of Defence and Security flagged several maritime security challenges which include terrorism, IUU fishing, territorial and maritime disputes, transnational crime, piracy and armed robbery, environmental threats, cybersecurity vulnerabilities, Humanitarian And Disaster Response challenges, and geopolitical competition.

Various sessions held focussed on identifying gaps in regulatory and legal frameworks for achieving maritime security, formulation of a common multilateral maritime strategy and operating protocols for GMC nations for collective mitigation of threats and identification and establishment of collaborative training programmes with centre of excellence across the IOR.