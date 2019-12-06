MHA recommends rejection of Nirbhaya rape convict’s mercy plea

The Union Home Ministry has sent to President Ram Nath Kovind the recommendation of the Delhi government rejecting the mercy plea of one of the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape case, officials said on Friday.

Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts facing the gallows for the rape-and-murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student, had filed the mercy petition before the President.

The move came two days after the file rejecting the mercy plea was sent by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to the Home Ministry.

Last week, the Delhi government recommended rejection of the mercy petition.

The file has been forwarded to the President for consideration and final decision. The Home Ministry has also commented in the file recommending the rejection of the mercy petition of one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case, the official said.

Nirbhaya was gangraped on December 16, 2012. She later succumbed to her injuries. The brutality of the rape had rocked the nation leading to massive protests.

The convict Vinay Sharma is on death row along with two others. Two others, Mukesh and Akshay Kumar Singh, did not file mercy pleas. Ram Singh, the fourth convict, was found hanging in Tihar jail and the fifth, a juvenile, was released after serving three years in a reform home.