MHA changes rules: State disaster funds to be used to give food, shelter for migrant workers

Migrant workers going on foot to their home town, like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other States during a nationwide complete lockdown, in Raja Garden in New Delhi on March 28, 2020.

Migrant workers going on foot to their home town, like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other States during a nationwide complete lockdown, in Raja Garden in New Delhi on March 28, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The migrant workers are left with no option but to walk as normal transport services have been hit.

The Union Home Ministry on Saturday changed the rules for assistance under the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF), facilitating availability of money for food and temporary accommodation for migrant workers during the 21-day lockdown.

In a communication to all chief secretaries, the ministry also said medical care and clothing can be provided to migrant workers during the lockdown period announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the new rules of the SDRF, provision for temporary accommodation, food, clothing medical cure etc., would be applicable to homeless people, including migrant labourers, stranded due to lockdown measures and sheltered in relief camps and other places, a home ministry official said.

There have been reports of a large number of migrant workers leaving their work places in different parts of the country and walking down to their native places, hundreds of kilometres away facing hardships on the way.

The migrant workers are left with no option but to walk as normal transport services have been hit after the announcement of the nationwide lockdown by Mr. Modi on Tuesday.

