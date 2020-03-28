Masks, hand sanitisers now under Essential Commodities Act

Masks and hand sanitisers have been declared as essential commodities due to shortage in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

On March 13, the Centre notified an order under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 to declare 2 ply and 3 ply surgical masks, N95 masks and hand sanitisers as essential commodities till June 30, 2020. It has also issued an advisory under the Legal Metrology Act, so that States can ensure these items are not sold for more than the Maximum Retail Price (MRP).

Here is the official notification:

Govt brings masks and hand sanitizers under the Essential Commodities Act