Resources

Masks, hand sanitisers now under Essential Commodities Act

Tribal people wearing masks made of leaves in the Agency areas on the A.P.-Telangana border.

Tribal people wearing masks made of leaves in the Agency areas on the A.P.-Telangana border.  

Masks and hand sanitisers have been declared as essential commodities due to shortage in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

On March 13, the Centre notified an order under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 to declare 2 ply and 3 ply surgical masks, N95 masks and hand sanitisers as essential commodities till June 30, 2020. It has also issued an advisory under the Legal Metrology Act, so that States can ensure these items are not sold for more than the Maximum Retail Price (MRP).

Here is the official notification:

Govt brings masks and hand sanitizers under the Essential Commodities Act

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 28, 2020 2:55:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/resources/masks-hand-sanitisers-now-under-essential-commodities-act/article31191252.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY