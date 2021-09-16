Mementos gifted to PM to be auctioned by Culture Ministry

Items include gear of Olympics medal winners, replica of Ayodhya Ram mandir

Mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including the sports gear and equipment of Olympics and Paralympics medal winners, would be auctioned from September 17 till October 7, the Union Culture Ministry said on September 16.

The e-auction of the memorabilia was among the activities mentioned in the BJP’s internal plan to mark Mr. Modi’s birthday on September 17 and the 20th anniversary of his election to public office as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7.

In a statement, the Culture Ministry said the auction would take place through the website pmmementos.gov.in. The items up for auction include replicas of the Ayodhya Ram mandir and Chardham, sculptures, paintings and other memorabilia. As was the case during the last such auction in 2019, the proceeds from this auction would go to the Namami Gange Mission, which is aimed at rejuvenating the Ganga.

The last auction, which was held through the portal from September 14, 2019 to October 24, 2019, had 2,772 items, some of which were put on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art during the e-auction.