Mehbooba Mufti placed under house arrest, claims daughter

There has been no statement by the authorities on whether Ms. Mufti has been detained or not.

Iltija Mufti, daughter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, on Friday said her mother was placed under a house arrest in Srinagar.

“My mother is not being allowed to see the family of party leader Waheed Parra in south Kashmir’s Pulwama,” she said.

Mr. Parra was arrested two days ago by the National Investigation Agency in a militancy-related case.

“Is this what you call democracy where you don’t have any right to exercise your freedom of speech and expression? You are being threatened and intimidated for raising voice about anything,” she said.

Ms. Mehbooba Mufti had written two letters to the police department in the past two days and sought permission to visit Pulwama.

“Why is it that puppets and proxies can travel the length and breadth of Kashmir yet we can’t visit and express solidarity with a party workers family?” Ms. Iltija asked.

