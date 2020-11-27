National

Mehbooba Mufti placed under house arrest, claims daughter

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Iltija Mufti, daughter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, on Friday said her mother was placed under a house arrest in Srinagar.

“My mother is not being allowed to see the family of party leader Waheed Parra in south Kashmir’s Pulwama,” she said.

Mr. Parra was arrested two days ago by the National Investigation Agency in a militancy-related case.

“Is this what you call democracy where you don’t have any right to exercise your freedom of speech and expression? You are being threatened and intimidated for raising voice about anything,” she said.

Ms. Mehbooba Mufti had written two letters to the police department in the past two days and sought permission to visit Pulwama.

“Why is it that puppets and proxies can travel the length and breadth of Kashmir yet we can’t visit and express solidarity with a party workers family?” Ms. Iltija asked.

There has been no statement by the authorities on whether Ms. Mufti has been detained or not.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2020 11:53:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/mehbooba-mufti-placed-under-house-arrest-claims-daughter/article33191191.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY